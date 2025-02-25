Adani Electricity gears up for summer power surge in Mumbai with cutting-edge technology

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Adani Electricity, the leading power distribution company serving over 3 million customers in Mumbai, is proactively addressing the anticipated increase in power demand this summer by leveraging cutting-edge technology and infrastructure upgrades, according to a company statement issued on Tuesday.

Mumbai's rapid urbanisation and economic growth are driving a significant rise in electricity consumption. To ensure a reliable and uninterrupted power supply for its customers throughout the summer, Adani Electricity will primarily meet demand through a combination of long-term and short-term contracts.

This includes 1,300 MW from long-term contracts, renewable energy sources (solar, wind, and hybrid), 500 MW from medium-term contracts, and 700 MW of additional solar and wind power secured through short-term contracts. In addition, Adani Electricity has arranged around 300 MW through a banking arrangement. Additional power required, if any, will be met through the short-term power market, according to the company statement.

The discom is also leveraging AI and machine learning-based demand forecasting models to accurately predict electricity demand across different times of the day. These systems analyse historical consumption patterns, weather forecasts, and real-time grid conditions to optimise power procurement and prevent shortages. This includes additional renewable energy procurement to reduce dependence on conventional sources and ensure a greener, more reliable supply during peak summer months.

Adani Electricity has deployed a state-of-the-art network Operation Centre (NOC) coupled with automated substations, enabling real-time monitoring and control of the power network. This technology allows for efficient load management, quick fault detection and resolution, and optimized power distribution, minimizing outages and maximising grid stability.

The company has also deployed smart meters across its network, providing customers with detailed insights into their energy consumption patterns. AEML is leveraging AI/ML to forecast electricity demand and procure power through optimization algorithms, sourcing low-cost power to prevent outages.

AEML is making further use of AI/ML in its call centre operations by forecasting call volumes and adjusting agent strength based on demand, reducing customer wait times. Machine learning models are also assessing agent performance and analysing customer sentiment to enhance the overall customer experience.

"We are also working on Generative AI-based agents which will be used to respond to customer queries with accuracy and in minimal time," the company statement said.

Adani Electricity said it is ensuring a reliable power supply by leveraging a mix of renewable and conventional sources.

“This year's summer, our own power demand is expected to peak at 2,200 MW, compared to 2,089 MW last year. Our focus remains on providing a seamless power supply to Mumbai while increasing our commitment to renewable energy," an Adani Electricity spokesperson said.

"Through strategic long-term and short-term contracts, we are ensuring that consumers get uninterrupted power, even during peak summer months, with a growing share of clean energy sources."

Adani Electricity’s proactive approach to power demand management has been recognized with several accolades, including top rankings in national assessments conducted by the Ministry of Power. The company remains dedicated to serving its customers with excellence and ensuring a bright and powered future for Mumbai, the company statement added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.