Adani Digital Labs joins Dragonpass to enhance lounge experiences at Adani-managed airports

Ahmedabad, May 8 (IANS) Adani Digital Labs (ADL), the digital innovation arm of the Adani Group, on Thursday said it has partnered with premium airport service provider Dragonpass to offer a wide network of lounges at Adani-managed airports and beyond, offering passengers a seamless and comfortable lounge experience.

The company said in a statement that through this partnership, Dragonpass now has access to all Adani-managed airport lounges, along with additional key lounges across the country.

"We are excited to partner with Dragonpass, a global leader in digital travel services. This direct engagement allows us to unlock new opportunities, optimise our airport offerings, and deliver a seamless experience to travellers across India," said an Adani Digital Labs spokesperson.

The partnership marks a significant shift in India’s airport hospitality landscape and opens avenues for differentiated Customer Value Propositions (CVPs).

Adani Digital Labs and Dragonpass will work together to curate personalised experiences for various traveller segments, enriching their journeys with premium airport services.

"By working together with Adani, we aim to enhance comfort and convenience for our customers across multiple locations. We are confident that this partnership will further elevate the travel experience, offering travellers a superior journey every step of the way," said Georgios Sikovaris, Head of Lounge and Airline Partnership at Dragonpass.

As the digital extension of Adani-managed airports under Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL) and Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), ADL plays a strategic role in shaping the future of travel and airport experiences.

By combining cutting-edge technologies with human-centred design and forging powerful strategic partnerships, ADL is redefining what it means to deliver seamless, scalable, and rewarding experiences, all through the lens of the Adani Group’s commitment to nation-building and customer-centric innovation.

The collaboration not only enables Adani Digital Labs and Dragonpass to enhance lounge operations but also offers a superior experience for travellers. It is set to accelerate Dragonpass and ADL’s shared commitment to enhancing convenience and comfort for business and leisure travellers alike.

With over 40 million members worldwide, Dragonpass offers seamless access to airport lounges.

