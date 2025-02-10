Adani Defence showcases drones, missiles, ISR detector systems at Aero India 2025

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (IANS) Adani Defence and Aerospace Pavilion is showcasing multiple defence weapons including unmanned aerial vehicles, ISR detector systems and an entire range of ammunition from small calibre used in light machine guns to artillery shells and missiles, at Aero India 2025 that began here on Monday,

Ashok Wadhawan, Head Land System, Defence and Aerospace at Adani Group, told IANS that the group’s pavilion was getting a good response for its products which were being made for the Indian defence forces as well as for exports. Both Indian and foreign visitors are showing a keen interest in its products, he added.

“Adani Defence and Aerospace is one of the leading players in India's defence and aerospace manufacturing sector, driven by the vision to transform India into a destination for world-class defence and aerospace manufacturing,” Wadhawan said.

He said that the Adani Group had both the capability to manufacture defence products as well as design them from scratch. The group is also using AI in its design centres to build products. These include drones of various sizes, both for detection of enemy activity and attack capability, which have been deployed to the border for the defence of the country.

Wadhawan disclosed that the Adan Group is building an entire range of drones ranging from small ones that carry half a kg of loitering explosives to long-range strategic drones that can carry up to 16 kg of explosives and cover distances of 200 km. These have the capability of staying airborne for eight hours at an altitude of 15,000 feet. The Group is also making a submarine drone that could stay underwater for 15 days to detect enemy activity.

Wadhawan further stated that the group is showcasing vehicle-mounted drones that have the capability of detecting enemy drones from a distance of 15 km and neutralising them at a distance of 10 km.

Adani Defence is also working with DRDO to convert aircraft into an ‘eye in the sky’ version as an airborne surveillance system, he added.

Similarly, Adani Defence is manufacturing an entire range of ammunition from small calibre used for light machine guns to medium and heavy artillery shells of 155 mm for the Indian army as well as exports, Wadhawan said.

Besides, the Group is also producing missiles as part of its ammunition portfolio that includes surface-to-air missiles, he added.

The Adani Group has developed advanced technology in ISR detector systems which refers to a sensor or system designed to collect intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) data, essentially meaning it detects and gathers information about enemy forces, terrain, and activities to provide a comprehensive situational awareness for military operations.

Wadhawan further stated that the Adan Group’s idea aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative and the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' motto.

This is the third consecutive time that Adani Defence and Aerospace is participating in Aero India which shows that the response at the global front is very positive, he added.

