Adah Sharma's 'Tumko Meri Kasam' is off to a great start

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Adah Sharma is all set to deliver another memorable performance in the form of her forthcoming drama, "Tumko Meri Kasam".

The much-awaited project had its premiere in Udaipur. The film left the audience in tears and Adah's emotional performance struck all the right notes.

A close source, who was at the premier revealed, "Adah gets into the skin of every character she plays and this is her finest performance, especially the scenes in the second half of the film where her character is undergoing an illness. Adah's chemistry with Ishwak is also beautifully portrayed. They make you believe they are an actual couple. The film is very engaging and it is a film that can be watched with the whole family."

Thrilled by the audience's reaction, Adah shared, "It means the world to me that people were so touched they were crying. And if they think my performance was even more emotional than 'The Kerala Story' that makes me even more happy. I give each performance my all and I'm very fortunate from horror (1920) to comedy (sunflower season 2) to action (commando) to drama and emotion, the audience accepts me in all kinds of roles."

"Tumko Meri Kasam" is loosely based on the life of Dr Ajay Murdia and Indira Murdia, who opened a chain of IVF clinics in India.

The film goes beyond the typical love story, delving into the emotional and practical aspects of relationships. The film examines the dynamics of companionship, compatibility, and the role of fate in bringing two people together.

Made under the direction of Mahesh Bhatt, "Tumko Meri Kasam," also stars Durgesh Kumar, Sushant Singh, Nazeea Syed Hasan, Shubhankar Das, and Manmeet Singh Sawhney in supporting roles.

In addition to "Tumko Meri Kasam," Adah's lineup includes a biopic, an international film, season 2 of her popular show "Reeta Sanyal", and more projects that she has been tight-lipped about.

