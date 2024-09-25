Adah Sharma to essay lawyer in series ‘Reeta Sanyal’

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma will be seen playing the character of a lawyer in the upcoming series titled “Reeta Sanyal” and she said that she got to essay 10 roles in just one show.

Directed by Abhirup Ghosh, the series is based on the character created by the acclaimed writer Amit Khan.

Adah said: "I've always wanted to play a character like Reeta Sanyal. I've been fortunate to not be typecast and got to play characters – some admirable, some scary, some sweet and many unlike me but the minute I read the script for Reeta Sanyal, I knew this was the show for me.

“As actors we have to do different projects to play different characters . Here I got to play 10 people in one show!”

She shared that there's action, comedy, drama, thrill, crime, all of it.

“This series captures the essence of the challenges faced by a girl who is trying to make it big as a lawyer and detective. What makes it stand apart from something that you have seen before is, Reeta Sanyal is like reading a comic book. It's fun, exciting, thrilling and larger than life.”

The series will also include a stellar star cast composed of Rahul Dev, Ankur Rathee, and Manik Papneja.

Rajeshwar Nair , producer and co-founder of Keylight Productions said: “It's everything I love about storytelling – it's entertaining, captivating, and keeps you on the edge of your seat. Adah has effortlessly donned the character of Reeta and brought her to life, she is an incredible actor and has done absolute justice to the character.”

Produced by Rajeshwar Nair and Krishnan Iyer under the banner of Keylight Productions “Reeta Sanyal” will stream from October 14 on Disney+ Hotstar.

