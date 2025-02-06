Actor Roshan Bijli on 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha': ‘A Timeless Masterpiece for Every Generation’

Chennai, Feb 6 (IANS) Actor Roshan Bijli, who played young Aromal Chekavar in director Hariharan’s timeless classic ‘Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha’, has called the film “a masterpiece born from the genius of one of India’s greatest literary figures.”

The film, a renowned classic in Malayalam cinema, is now all set to re-release after 36 years. The film is scheduled to hit screens from tomorrow.

Sharing his feelings about the re-release, Bijli says, “It is a great and unique experience. I feel blessed to be part of this legendary team of ‘Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha’, led by M T sir, Hariharan sir, P V G sir, and Mammootty sir, which has set a benchmark in the history of Indian cinema. The 4K visual experience and Dolby Atmos sound added to this masterpiece of Malayalam cinema is something no Malayali can afford to miss.”

Talking about how today’s generation will perceive the film, he remarks, “Masterpieces are timeless. ‘Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha’ is a rare wonder -- a fusion of the genius of M.T. sir, Hariharan sir, PVG sir, and Mammootty sir. Penned by the GOAT literary luminary M T sir, filmed by the master craftsman Hariharan sir, and brought to life by the visionary producer PVG sir, this movie remains an evergreen classic—a visual feast, fresh and new for every generation.”

He continues, “’Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha’ is a masterpiece born from the genius of one of India’s greatest literary figures. It is a classic textbook for both literature and cinema. With MT sir’s intricate character dimensions, Hariharan sir’s masterful direction, and PVG sir’s visionary production, this film is a visual treat for the world. If there’s one movie no cinephile should miss, it is this evergreen classic!”

Lastly, speaking about the late producer, he states, “All the excitement surrounding the re-release of ‘Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha’ is because of one man—Sri P V Gangadharan sir, a visionary ahead of his time. In the 1980s, when the Malayalam film industry was still small, only he had the courage to produce a film of this scale, with an uncompromised vision and the biggest budget of the time. This re-release is the greatest tribute to a producer who created a masterpiece for generations to come.”

Originally released in 1989, ‘Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha’ became a major box office success. Starring Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Madhavi, Balan K. Nair, and Captain Raju in prominent roles, the film received widespread acclaim for its exceptional performances and compelling narrative. It was produced by P.V. Gangadharan under the banner of Grihalakshmi Productions.

