Northeast charts its path to become leading engine of India's growth: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Chennai, Feb 6 (IANS) The northeast region has seen major development activities under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last 10 years, including expanding air, road and rail connectivity and waterways, Union Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

In his address at the 'North East Trade and Investment' roadshow in Chennai, organised by the DoNER Ministry, he invited Chennai to join the transformative journey of the region as it charts its path to becoming a leading engine of India's growth.

The roadshow was hosted to attract investment for the development of the northeast region, which evoked strong interest from potential investors who are eager to explore opportunities in the states.

"Each of the eight states of the northeast embodies unique strengths, resources and opportunities, making this region an invaluable asset in India’s growth story," said Scindia.

From its rich cultural diversity to its natural beauty and strategic location, the region holds immense potential to emerge as one of the country’s leading economic powerhouses, he mentioned.

The minister also highlighted the potential of northeast states in various sectors such as tourism and hospitality, agri and allied industries, healthcare, entertainment and sports, infrastructure and logistics, IT and ITeS, textiles, handloom and handicrafts, energy, etc.

He assured investors that the region’s youth, high literacy rates, and abundant natural resources make it an ideal destination for investment.

The minister also underlined that the northeast holds 38 per cent of the country’s bamboo resources which offers a great opportunity to the furniture industry of Chennai.

Further, the large untapped hydrocarbon reserves and hydropower generation potential of the region are waiting to be harnessed.

The Union Budget 2025-26 has also laid a strong foundation for the socio-economic transformation of Assam and the larger northeast region, with the announcement of a new Urea plant in Assam's Namrup with an annual capacity of 12.7 lakh tonnes.

The PM Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana would benefit 17 million farmers in 100 low-productivity districts, promoting agricultural growth and improving storage at the panchayat level.

The UDAN scheme expansion would enhance regional connectivity with 120 new destinations and benefit 4 crore passengers.

