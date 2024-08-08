Actor Kshitij Chauhan goes gray in ‘Vedaa’: Getting to show another side of my personality

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Kshitij Chauhan, who was seen in the web show “Chutzpah”, will be seen as the antagonist in John Abraham and Sharvari starrer action-drama “Vedaa”.The actor is happy to show his other side of his personality.

“Getting to share screen with John and Sharvari and being directed by Nikhil Advani, there couldn't have been a better opportunity for me to come on the big screen with. I am getting to show another side of my personality with this character and I hope the audience loves to hate it when the film releases on August 15,” he said.

“Vedaa” marks his Kshitij’s Bollywood debut. The film is inspired by true events. It also stars Abhishek Bannerjee.

The film’s lead actress Sharvari had shared that the upcoming film is very important film for her survival and her growth. She was also “hugely” thankful to filmmaker Nikkhil Advani for his faith and support in giving her such an important film.

“When just a couple of people were backing me in the industry, it is a debt I will never be able to repay. ‘Vedaa’ is a very important film for me, for my survival, and my growth.”

Talking about John, he recently met double bronze medallist Manu Bhaker and praised her by saying that she has made India proud.

John had shared a picture with Manu. In the image, the two stars are seen posing with the medals she has earned and smiling at the camera.

“Had the pleasure of meeting Manu Bhaker and her lovely family. She has made India proud!! Respect,” John wrote as the caption.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.