Actor Aarav tells Ajith: Thank you for believing in me

Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actor Aarav Kizar, who played one of the antagonists in director Magizh Thirumeni’s recently released film ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’, has now thanked the film’s lead actor Ajith Kumar for having believed in him and for having been a positive influence.

Aarav, who took to his X timeline to thank Ajith, posted a note to the star, who is currently in Portugal for a racing event.

Aarav’s post read, “Dear Ajith Sir, I am truly grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Vidaa Muyarchi. It has been an experience of a lifetime, filled with unforgettable memories and invaluable lessons.”

He further said, “Your passion, humility, and dedication inspired me every day on set. Watching you work and the way you treat everyone with kindness has left a lasting impact on me. Thank you for believing in me and for being such a positive influence. I will always cherish this journey and hope to work with you again in the future. With heartfelt gratitude, Arav.”

The actor also tweeted saying, “Grateful beyond words to Ajith Sir, Director Magizh Sir, my amazing co-stars #Arjun sir, @trishtrashers, @ReginaCassandra, @actornikhilnair, and the entire crew of Vidaamuyarchi for an unforgettable journey! A special thanks to the audience and Ajith Sir’s incredible fans for embracing this film with so much love and support. Your appreciation means the world!”

Vidaa Muyarchi, which released on February 6 this year, had Ajith playing a husband looking to mend a broken relationship with his wife Kayal (Trisha). The film’s plot revolved around Ajith who goes in search of his wife, who is kidnapped during a trip to her home.

Music for the film is by Anirudh Ravichander while cinematography is by Om Prakash and editing is by N B Srikanth.

It may be recalled that the popular OTT platform Netflix has already announced that it has bought the streaming rights of the Ajith Kumar-starrer ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ after its theatrical release.

