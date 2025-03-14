Action-packed comedy web series ‘Seruppugal Jaakirathai’ to be streamed from March 28

Chennai, Mar 14 (IANS) Popular OTT platform Zee5 on Friday announced that it will begin streaming its original comedy series ‘Seruppugal Jaakirathai’ from March 28 this year.

The action-packed comedy web series has been directed by Rajesh Suseiraj and will feature Singampuli, Vivek Rajagopal, Ira Agarwal, and Manohar in key roles.

On Friday, ZEE5 released the first look poster and the official release date of their upcoming original comedy series “Seruppugal Jaakirathai.”

The series, which has been produced by Singaravelan of SS Group, promises to entertain audiences with a completely humor-centric storyline, ensuring a laughter-filled experience.

The plot revolves around a diamond smuggler, Rathinam, who hides one of his precious diamonds inside a shoe. Fearing a raid by officials, he switches his shoe with the shoe of an auditor Thyagarajan (played by Singampuli). Thyagarajan and his son Ilango lose the shoe, leading to a hilarious and eventful quest to find it.

Each episode is filled with comedy, thrilling twists, and engaging moments.

In the lead role, actor Singampuli delivers a noteworthy performance. Alongside him, actors Vivek Rajagopal, Ira Agarwal, Manohar, Indrajith, Mapla Ganesh, Usain, Sabitha, Uthumalai Ravi, Palani, Seval Ram, and Dr. Prabhakar play important roles.

The technical team includes cinematography by Gangadharan, music by L V Muthu Ganesh, writing by Ezhichur Aravindhan, editing by Wilcy J. Sathy, audiography by Tony J., art direction by S. Satheesh Kumar, sound design by Hari Haran, and costume design by M. Ashok Kumar.

Meanwhile, as part of its 2025 Holi celebrations, ZEE5’s ‘Manoranjan Utsav’ will run from March 1 to 30, offering free access to several hit films, critically acclaimed series, comedy dramas, and action-packed movies.

ZEE5 is one of India’s leading OTT platforms, offering multi-language storytelling to millions of viewers. ZEE5 boasts of an extensive library with over 3,500 movies, 1,750 TV shows, 700 originals, and 5 lakh hours of content.

