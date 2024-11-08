Acharya Pramod Krishnam thanks PM Modi for supporting Shri Kalki Mahotsav

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Spiritual guru-turned-politician Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the custodian of “Sanatan culture” and thanked him for extending greetings to saints and seers participating in the ‘mahayagya’ being held in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, as part of the four-day Shri Kalki Mahotsav.

Acharya Krishnam, in a message on social media handle X, said, “Apart from being the custodian of Sanatan ‘culture’ and Indian traditions, I salute your affectionate feelings towards Shri Kalki Dham and express my heartfelt ‘gratitude’ to you for sending your good wishes.”

PM Modi on Wednesday wrote to Acharya Krishnam, the Peethadhishwar of Shri Kalki Dham, and conveyed his wishes for the Shri Kalki Mahotsav.

He said that India was treading fast on the growth path while keeping itself grounded and rooted in its rich cultural legacy and added that ‘Vikas and Virasat’ remain the cornerstone of the country's vision even as it marches towards achieving the ‘Viksit Bharat’ goal by 2047.

In a letter to Acharya Krishnam, PM Modi said that the Indian cultural legacy is in its prime shape today and also hoped that the upcoming Kalki Dham will emerge as one of the most devout spiritual centres in times to come.

“Ayodhya saw the return of Lord Ram after years of waiting, Kashi Vishwanath Dham has undergone a transformation, Somnath and Kedarnath routes have been revamped while Mahakaal corridor is drawing hordes of pilgrims,” PM Modi said in the letter while recalling his unveiling of the Kalki Dham in February this year.

Several famous personalities from different walks of life are participating in the ‘mahayagya’. The four-day religious event will conclude on November 11.

A special ritual of 'Shiladaan Mahayagya' was planned for the construction of Shri Kalki Dham, which will see devotees worshipping a rock in their name or that of their ancestors with proper rituals.

In February this year, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham. It is being constructed by Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust, helmed by temple chief Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

