Accused who commit rape-like incidents should be punished publicly, says RLP MP

Jaipur, Aug 4 (IANS) The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, opening a front against the government in the gang rape and murder case in Bhilwara, said Rajasthan has become the crime capital of the country.

In such a situation, the government should take strict action to curb the criminals. Beniwal was talking to the media at his Jalupura residence in Jaipur. The accused who commit rape-like incidents should be punished publicly. The government should issue an order to encounter such accused. Only then people with this kind of perverted mentality will be stopped, he added.

Along with the mining mafia, incidents of robbery, theft, murder and rape are also increasing in Bhilwara. At the same time, the stigma of the rape and murder of a minor girl is on Rajasthan. It is very difficult to remove it. In such a situation, the government needs to introspect and take strict action against the criminals. Beniwal said that the alliance of Congress and BJP is going on in Rajasthan for a long time because of which the situation has turned from bad to worse.

