ABVP wins majority in DUSU Executive Council elections

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidates won six out of the 11 seats in Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Executive Council elections held on Sunday.

A total of 103 out of 135 representatives who cast their votes in the EC polls picked ABVP-supported candidates as their first choice, a statement said.

The Executive Councillors are elected by an Electoral College comprising the President and Central Councillors in DUSU and College Student Unions.

Earlier, the ABVP, the students’ wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, won the posts of Vice President and Secretary in the DUSU central panel.

The results of the Executive Council elections are a testimony to ABVP's activities and organisational skills on the DU campus, said DUSU Secretary Mitravinda Karnawal.

Reiterating ABVP’s commitment towards student welfare, Karnawal said, “As soon as the elected members of EC take charge, we will work more actively in the interest of students. Thanks to all the students for this victory.”

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Harsh Atri said that the students’ organisation has always worked hard on student issues.

Atri said ABVP office-bearers in DUSU have already started holding dialogue with the administration on student issues like hostel, Metro pass and free bus service on the campus.

The ABVP Delhi State Secretary expressed hope that the newly-elected Executive Council members of the outfit would add to DUSU’s efforts for student welfare.

“I express my gratitude to all the students of Delhi University on this victory and the majority of ABVP in EC elections,” Atri said.

As per the DUSU results declared in November, Bhanu Pratap Singh of the ABVP won the Vice-President’s post.

Congress’ student wing National Students’ Union of India candidate Rounak Khatri was elected as DUSU president. NSUI's Lokesh Choudhary bagged the post of Joint Secretary.

