Abhishek wraps up ‘Baaghi Bechare’ Bhopal schedule: Was an incredible journey

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Banerjee has wrapped the Bhopal shooting schedule of his upcoming film Baaghi Bechare, directed by Sumit Purohit, and described it as an “incredible journey.”

Speaking about the experience, Abhishek said: "Shooting for Baaghi Bechare in Bhopal was an incredible journey. Sumit Rohit, who is the director of the film, has done a brilliant job and the shooting schedule went really smooth.”

It also stars Pratik Gandhi and Faisal Malik. The trio had been shooting extensively in the city of Bhopal, capturing the heart and soul of its locations.

He added: “Working alongside Pratik Gandhi and Faisal Malik has been a joy — they’re both such talented and grounded actors. We shared some great laughs, deep conversations, and truly memorable scenes together."

To mark the occasion, Abhishek Banerjee shared a picture with the director on social media, offering him a piece of cake as the crew celebrated the schedule wrap with joy and warmth.

The film, written and directed by Sumit Purohit, who has previously written came 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story. Apart from Abhishek, the film also stars Pratik Gandhi and Panchayat fame Faisal Khan. The project is being backed by the makers of Mirzapur.

Apart from this project, 2025 is an exciting year for Abhishek was recently seen in Stolen, and Rana Naidu Season 2.

On the acting front, Abhishek was last seen on screen in “Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank” directed by Amar Kaushik. It is the fourth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and serves as the sequel to the movie Stree, which released in 2018.

The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana as a group of friends who must defeat Sarkata, a headless malevolent entity abducting the women of Chanderi.

The film titled ‘Baaghi Bechare’ is a satire. As per ‘Variety’, ‘Panchayat’ standout Faisal Malik, who succinctly describes the project as part of “this transformative phase of Indian cinema”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.