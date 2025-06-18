PM Modi, Mark Carney agree on calibrated steps to restore India-Canada ties: Foreign Secretary Misri

Kananaskis, June 18 (IANS) On the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Canadian PM Mark Carney in a pivotal bilateral meeting aimed at reviving strained ties between the two nations.

According to India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the two leaders had a “very positive and constructive meeting” and agreed on “calibrated steps” to bring stability back to the relationship.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada have just a short while ago concluded a very positive and constructive meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit here in Kananaskis in Canada,” Misri said.

The meeting underscored the mutual desire to strengthen India-Canada ties, which have seen recent tensions.

“The meeting discussed the importance of the India-Canada relationship, which is based on shared values, democracy and the rule of law, people-to-people contact and many other commonalities,” Misri added.

As an initial move, both leaders agreed to restore high commissioners to each other's capitals at the earliest opportunity. “The Prime Ministers agreed to take calibrated steps to restore stability to this very important relationship, and the first of these steps that was agreed on was to restore high commissioners to each other's capitals at an early date. Other diplomatic steps will follow in due course,” Misri stated.

Further, both sides resolved to revive senior and working-level mechanisms on various fronts. They also agreed to resume senior and working-level mechanisms and discussions in a host of areas related to trade, people-to-people contact and connectivity, all of them intended to bring greater momentum to the relationship.

The leaders also explored collaboration in key global sectors, including clean energy, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, food security, and critical minerals. Discussions also touched upon paused trade negotiations, with instructions to resume them soon.

“In view of the trade negotiations between the two countries that are currently paused, the two leaders also decided to instruct their officials to take it up at an early date. The two leaders agreed to stay in touch and meet once again at the earliest possible opportunity,” Misri noted.

Canadian Prime Minister Carney emphasised India’s growing global stature and its crucial role at the G7 Summit. “India's participation is a testament to the importance of India on the world stage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership,” Carney said, also acknowledging India’s role in global counter-terrorism efforts.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Carney for the G7 invitation and recalled his last visit to Canada in 2015. He noted that India's G20 presidency had laid a strong foundation for initiatives now gaining traction at the G7. “It is my honour to visit Canada once again... The strong foundation, which India had set during the G20 Summit, has taken a new shape and given new direction in its execution in the G7 Summit,” he said.

