Abhishek Kumar & Amandeep Sidhu's 'Tujhse Haii Ashiqui' talks about a world full of love & danger

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Abhishek Kumar and Amandeep Sidhu have been roped in as the lead pair for the romantic drama, "Tujhse Haii Ashiqui". Giving the movie buffs a hint about what's to come, the makers have unveiled the teaser for the romantic entertainer.

The preview introduces us to a world that is filled with love, danger, and drama.

Jointly backed by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey under their banner Dreamiyata Dramaa, the show will also see Sheezan Khan and Mahir Pandhi in key roles, along with others.

Talking about the gripping teaser of "Tujhse Haii Ashiqui", Abhishek said, "This is not just a romantic story — it’s an emotional rollercoaster that challenged me as an actor. I can’t wait for the audience to meet my character."

His co-star Amandeep added, "There’s so much intensity in this story. Every character is fighting for love in their own way, and that’s what makes it so relatable and exciting."

Abhishek and Amandeep starrer "Tujhse Haii Ashiqui" is set to premiere on June 6 at 5 PM.

Before this, the makers of "Tujhse Haii Ashiqui" dropped a teaser video from the show on Dreamiyata Dramaa's Instagram handle, piquing the interest of the audience.

The clip opened with Amandeep soaking under the sun while roaming on a sunflower field. After this, we got a glimpse of Abhishek flaunting his toned physique.

It is believed that the show will revolve around a complex love triangle.

In addition to "Tujhse Haii Ashiqui", Abhishek is also a part of the reality cooking show, "Laughter Chefs 2", where he has been paired with Samarth Jurel.

These two were earlier seen together in the reality show, "Bigg Boss 17", where Abhishek was the first runner-up.

"Laughter Chefs 2" also has Sudesh Lahiri, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Nia Sharma, Elvish Yadav, and Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah as contestants.

