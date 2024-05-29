Abhishek Bajaj to play Bollywood superstar 'who grapples with insecurities' in ‘Jubilee Talkies'
Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Bajaj, who will portray the role of Ayaan Grover in the upcoming show 'Jubilee Talkies-Shohrat.Shiddat.Mohabbat' said that his character is a complex individual grappling with his own insecurities and familial burdens.
Abhishek, who is known for his work in shows like 'Parvarrish-Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi', 'Meri Bhabhi', shared: "I'm really excited to bring Ayaan Grover to life on screen. A superstar who has risen through the ranks in Bollywood with his charismatic personality, he is a complex individual grappling with his own insecurities and familial burdens."
"His story is so intriguing, and I can't wait for viewers to come along for the ride. I hope audiences will connect with Ayaan and his struggles, and I'm excited to share his story with the world," added Abhishek.
The show is a romantic and passionate drama that follows the journeys of Shivangi Sawant (played by Khushi Dubey), a humble girl from a small town in Maharashtra, and superstar Ayaan Grover, who enjoys a fandom like none other.
Shivangi's deep love for cinema drives her to pursue her father's dream of restoring their cherished possession, Sangam Cinema, to its former glory, and she believes a superhit delivered by 'Ayaan Grover' will help her change the fate of Sangam Cinema.
'Jubilee Talkies' is set to premiere soon on Sony.
