Abhishek Bachchan-starrer dance drama ‘Be Happy’ to release digitally on March 14

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D’Souza’s upcoming directorial “Be Happy”, a dance drama, starring Abhishek Bachchan is all set to release digitally on March 14.

The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Inayat Verma, with Nassar, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles. “Be Happy” is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video. The film is produced under the banner of Remo Dsouza Entertainment Pvt Ltd by Lizelle.

Director Remo D’Souza shared, “For Lizelle and me, Be Happy is a true passion project—a deeply moving story that celebrates the special bond between a father and daughter through the magic of music and dance. It’s a relationship that’s universal and transcends cultures, and we wanted to bring that emotion to life in a way that feels both authentic and uplifting.

“And the cast—pure magic! They brought so much heart and soul to their performances, making the story even more powerful. We can’t wait for audiences around the world to experience Be Happy when it premieres on Prime Video on March 14.”

The drama intertwines the warmth of family, the power of dreams, and the resilience of love. “Be Happy” is a heartfelt tribute to the unbreakable bond between a devoted single father, Shiv, and his spirited, quick-witted daughter, Dhara.

Wise beyond her years, Dhara dreams of performing on the stage of the country’s biggest dance reality show. But when an unexpected crisis threatens to shatter that dream, Shiv is faced with an impossible choice. Determined to keep his daughter's hopes alive, he embarks on an extraordinary journey—challenging fate, rediscovering himself, and uncovering the true meaning of happiness along the way.

“Be Happy is one such poignant tale, a family entertainer that celebrates the bonds that shape us and dreams that inspire us,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

Madhok added: “With Abhishek Bachchan leading a stellar ensemble, this film about a father’s unwavering journey to support his daughter’s aspirations, delivers powerful performances wrapped in warmth and optimism. Remo D’Souza’s storytelling brings a fresh perspective, making this a truly memorable and uplifting experience.”

