Abhishek Bachchan: ‘I Want To Talk’ has been an incredibly special journey

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who has been nominated for Best Actor for I Want To Talk at the 7th edition of the Critics' Choice Awards, has described the film as an “incredibly special journey”.

Abhishek shared: “I am truly honoured to be nominated for Best Actor for ‘I Want To Talk’ by the Film Critics Guild. This film has been an incredibly special journey, and to have my performance recognized by such a respected panel of critics means a great deal to me. My gratitude to the Film Critics Guild for this recognition.”

“I Want to Talk” is a drama film directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role and is based on the true story of Arjun Sen, a cancer survivor facing life-altering surgery as well as navigating a complex relationship with his daughter since her childhood.

Actress Konkona Sen Sharma, who is nominated for Best Actress for Killer Soup, shared that to be nominated for Critics’ Choice Awards is always an honour and to be nominated for Abhishek Chaubey’s Killer Soup makes it even more special for her.

“Killer Soup” is a black comedy crime thriller television series directed by Abhishek Chaubey. It stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee. It loosely based on 2017 case in Telangana.[5]

This year, a new category for documentaries has been introduced, further expanding its recognition of excellence across all languages and platforms in India. By spotlighting stories from diverse corners of the country, the awards provide a central stage for voices that reflect India's rich cultural and creative landscape.

Kani Kusruti, nominated across three categories for her performances in Girls Will Be Girls, Poacher, and All We Imagine as Light, shared: "Being nominated in three different categories for my three different performances is a once in a lifetime honor. I am deeply humbled by this recognition, the experience feels surreal."

The Critics' Choice Awards (CCA) jury comprises a distinguished panel of 59 film critics, all members of the Film Critics Guild.

Anupama Chopra, Chairperson of the Film Critics Guild, shared her thoughts on this year’s nominations: “We are thrilled to celebrate the 7th Critics' Choice Awards 2025, made even more special with a new category for Indian documentaries - an often-overlooked yet vital part of Indian cinema. With this addition, we aim to shine a spotlight on this growing industry and highlight our commitment to honouring outstanding storytelling across various formats, including short films, web series, documentaries, and feature films.”

Ashwin Padmanabhan, Chief Operating Officer, GroupM South Asia,said, "The past year—2024—has proven to be a remarkable testament to the transformative power of storytelling, especially in the Indian context. Our content continues to break new ground across every format, with the Critics' Choice Awards standing tall as a beacon of excellence. This celebration honors the visionaries who push creative boundaries, redefine narratives, and set new benchmarks for the industry. “

Abhayanand Singh, Co-Founder, Vistas.Media, shared, “ This annual calendar event has emerged as a celebration of the best of Indian cinema and we congratulate all participants for spreading joy to the world with their work.”

