Aayush Sharma recalls working on his first film as he completes 5 yrs in Bollywood

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) As he completed five years in Hindi cinema on Thursday, actor Aayush Sharma went down memory lane as he recalled working on his first film ‘Loveyatri’.

The actor said nothing comes close to the feeling of working on your first.

Taking to Instagram, Aayush shared a video montage featuring some moments from the set of the film, which was released in 2018, which also stars Warina Hussain.

He wrote: “So I completed five years in the industry today, October 5, 2018 Loveyatri released and wow what a journey it has been. Somebody rightly said that your first film is always going to be special, hits and flops will keep happening but nothing comes close to the feeling of working on your first.”

Aayush, who after ‘Loveyatri’ starred in ‘Antim: The Final Truth', remembered several moments including facing the camera for the first time to being a flat foot yet dancing garba.

“The jitters of facing the camera for the first time, to waiting for the first reaction from the theatre on a Friday. Couldn't have asked for a better start. From being a flat foot dancer to being under the wings of the amazing @vaibhavi.merchant and learning Garba for the first time.”

The actor then thanked his superstar brother-in-law Salman Khan for trusting newcomers.

Aayush said: “It's all been so special, Big thank you to @beingsalmankhan for trusting 3 newcomers to fulfill our dreams @abhiraj88 ,@warinahussain and me, we literally danced our way on Too the big screen.”

“Big Thank you to @abhiraj88 for guiding me like a professor on my first and making sure that we were not only having fun in front of the camera but off the camera as well, from being a very strict First AD on sultan you became the elder brother on set, can't thank you enough for having faith in me and giving this movie your all, learned so much from you,” he said.

The actor then went on to thank the audience for loving ‘Loveyatri’.

Aayush said: “But most importantly thank you all for giving so much of love to Loveyatri and giving me an opportunity to fulfill my dreams to see myself on the big screen. My fondest memory is walking into a theatre and seeing the audience dance to chogada. It's been five years and still people remember me as the 'chogada boy'."

“There are many things that you get used to as you keep working more in movies but one thing that still remains intact is the excitement for the audience reaction on a Friday,” wrote the actor, who will next be seen in ‘Ruslaan’, directed byKatyayan Shivpuri.

