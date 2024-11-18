Aayush Sharma celebrates 10th marriage anniversary with wife Arpita

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma, who was recently seen in the theatrical movie ‘Ruslaan’, is celebrating his 10th marriage anniversary with Arpita Khan Sharma.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures featuring his wife and their kids.

He wrote in the caption, “Congratulations Mrs. @arpitakhansharma for successfully completing a decade of togetherness. If I could I would have awarded you with the highest honour for handling my madness day in and day out. Happy Anniversary”.

One of the pictures shows Aayush planting a peck on Arpita’s cheek. In another picture, the couple can be seen posing next to a lit wooden board with “Happy 10th Anniversary Mr and Mrs Sharma", written over it. In the picture, while Aayush was dressed in a black shirt with white pants, Arpita donned a black dress. Their daughter Ayat joined them in another picture wherein Ayush is seen kissing Arpita on her forehead. They are also seen cutting a cake.

Arpita and Aayush exchanged wedding vows on November 18, 2014, in an extravagant ceremony at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

The who’s who of Bollywood attended the wedding festivities. It was also the first time when Bollywood heavyweights Shah Rukh Khan and Arpita’s brother Salman Khan reunited in true ‘Karan Arjun’ style after their public spat in 2008 during Katrina Kaif’s birthday.

For her wedding day, Arpita had donned a maroon lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Aayush opted for a sherwani designed by the local Hyderabadi Makhdoom Brothers. After their wedding in Hyderabad, the couple hosted a grand reception in Mumbai.

