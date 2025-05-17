‘Aar paar ki ladai’: RLP announces rally on May 25 against RPSC corruption

Jaipur, May 17 (IANS) The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has announced a massive protest rally on May 25 in Jaipur.

Labelling it as ‘Aar Paar ki Ladai’, Beniwal has demanded the cancellation of the 2021 SI recruitment exam and a complete overhaul of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

Speaking to the media, Beniwal slammed the alleged ongoing corruption within the RPSC, stating that despite arrests of two RPSC members and several others in connection with the paper leak scandal, the state government remains inactive.

“The future of lakhs of unemployed youth is being destroyed. This injustice cannot go on any longer,” he said.

Beniwal announced that over one lakh youth from across Rajasthan are expected to gather in Jaipur on May 25 to demand justice.

“This is not just a rally; it is a people’s movement for their rights,” he asserted.

The venue of the rally will be decided in consultation with the Sangharsh Samiti and party workers and announced shortly.

Accusing the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government of betrayal, Beniwal said, “Before coming to power, the BJP criticised the Congress over recruitment corruption, but now they’re walking the same path.”

He alleged that the BJP is acting under ‘White House pressure’, and is no different from Congress when it comes to public service commission reforms.

He called both parties two sides of the same coin, saying, “One is Nagnath, the other is Sampnath - both are responsible for the suffering of hardworking candidates.”

