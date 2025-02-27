AAP's loot, corruption will be exposed through CAG report: Tarun Chugh

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) As the Delhi Assembly discusses the recently tabled Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, which focuses on the now-scrapped liquor policy under the previous AAP government, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has strongly criticised the mismanagement and corruption associated with the policy.

He vowed that the BJP-led government in Delhi would bring this issue to the public’s attention with unwavering determination, aiming to ensure that those responsible for looting the country and harming the poor face severe consequences.

Speaking to IANS, Chugh emphasised the importance of discussing issues like the theft of the public treasury within a healthy democracy.

He said, “The discussion on the CAG report in the Delhi Assembly is crucial for the future of our democracy. The country needs to understand the extent of the Kejriwal government’s mismanagement, which has led to scams, misuse of funds, and the squandering of taxpayer money. The AAP government, instead of focusing on its promises, has turned Delhi into a ‘Madhushala’ under the guise of opening schools. The gap between their claims and actions is widening, and it’s time for the people to see the truth."

Chugh further attacked the AAP, claiming that its leadership has been using diversionary tactics to deflect attention from the liquor policy scandal.

He pointed out that AAP leaders like Atishi have been making statements aimed at drawing attention away from the real issues.

“The BJP leader also took aim at the Punjab Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, over a controversial new policy in the state.

Bains had announced that Punjabi would be a mandatory subject for Class 10 students in Punjab. Chugh criticised the move, accusing certain political leaders of using it to stoke division rather than fostering unity.

He noted that while the National Education Policy allows students to learn in their mother tongue, some leaders are exploiting regional language issues for political gain.

"These ministers are creating unnecessary hatred by promoting divisiveness. They have done little to improve education in Punjab, and their actions are tarnishing the efforts made historically for the betterment of Punjabi and Punjabis," Chugh remarked.

Chugh further praised the success of the Maha Kumbh and highlighted how the religious festival had brought millions together in unity, transcending caste and creed.

"In the past 45 days, the nation has once again reaffirmed its commitment to the idea of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’ More than 66 crore people have participated in the event, showcasing the strength of social and cultural unity in India. This time, the Kumbh stood as a symbol of resistance against the forces attempting to sow division in our society," Chugh said.

Chugh also praised PM Modi for his leadership, stating that under his guidance, the country has not just been talking about harmony but actively implementing it on the ground. The Maha Kumbh, according to Chugh, was a testament to the positive change that can occur when people rise above their differences and work together for a common cause.

