Hyderabad Restaurants Set to Hike Haleem Prices Ahead of Ramzan

As the holy month of Ramzan approaches, restaurants in Hyderabad are preparing to increase the prices of Haleem, a popular seasonal delicacy. The price hike, expected to be between 10-20 percent, is attributed to the rising costs of spices and mutton.

Rising Costs of Ingredients Driving Price Hike

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mudassir, the manager of Sohail Hotel, revealed that last year, a plate of mutton Haleem was priced at Rs 280. While this year’s price has not been finalized yet, he confirmed that it will increase due to the surge in ingredient costs.

According to Mudassir, the price of spices has risen by 25 percent compared to last year, making it inevitable for restaurants to adjust Haleem prices accordingly.

Noman Baksh, director of the well-known restaurant 4 Seasons, also confirmed the price hike. He stated that last year, 500 grams of Haleem was sold for Rs 340, but this year, the price will rise to Rs 380.

Haleem Business Boosts Seasonal Employment

Apart from being a culinary delight, the Haleem business also generates seasonal employment. Mudassir noted that every year, restaurants hire additional workers exclusively for Haleem preparation, providing temporary job opportunities during Ramzan.

Offline Sales to Dominate, But Online Demand Remains Strong

Both restaurant representatives emphasized that while online orders through Swiggy and Zomato are expected to remain high, the majority of Haleem sales will still come from walk-in customers who prefer to visit restaurants in person.

Chicken Haleem Sellers in Dilemma Over Bird Flu Concerns

Meanwhile, vendors who specialize in chicken Haleem are uncertain about this year’s business due to concerns over bird flu in the city. The fear has led some sellers to reconsider offering chicken-based Haleem this season.

Ramzan to Begin in Early March

Ramzan in India is expected to begin on either March 1 or 2, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. As the fasting month nears, Hyderabad’s food scene is gearing up for the annual Haleem craze, with price hikes reflecting the rising costs of essential ingredients.