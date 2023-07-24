AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended for remaining of Monsoon Session

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh was on Monday suspended for remaining of the Monsoon Session of Parliament for his "unruly behaviour" while protesting over the Centre's response on the Manipur violence.

After the House met on Monday afternoon, the Opposition MPs started demanding for a detailed discussion on the issue by suspending the Question Hour Session.

However, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar initiated the proceedings of the House and when only three to four questions were taken, the AAP MP went near the Well and started raising slogans demanding for a detailed discussion.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal then moved the motion to suspend him, which was adopted by the House by voice vote.

Before the motion was moved, Rajya Sabha chairman Dhankhar named Singh for his "unruly behaviour" and cautioned him.

Despite that, the AAP RS MP continued to raise slogans and did not return to his seat.

When the House met on Monday morning, the opposition MPs raised slogans demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue, following whichit was suspended till 12 noon.

