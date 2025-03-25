AAP govt in Punjab committed to eradicating drugs from state: Manish Sisodia

Chandigarh, March 25 (IANS) AAP's Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia emphasised the party's commitment to making the state drug-free, accelerating development, and fulfilling the promises made to the people.

Sisodia expressed gratitude to AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for entrusting him with the responsibility of overseeing Punjab's progress.

He acknowledged the groundbreaking work done by the Mann government in clearing the mess left by previous administrations and setting Punjab on a path of rapid development.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab government has accomplished in just one month what previous governments couldn't achieve in decades," Sisodia said.

He praised CM Mann's leadership in tackling the drug menace, which has plagued Punjab for years, and emphasised that making the state drug-free remains the government's top priority.

CM Sisodia underscored fight against drugs is not just a government initiative but a mission for the AAP.

He noted the state government, under Kejriwal's guidance, has waged an aggressive war on drugs in Punjab.

"The results are already visible. In just one month, the government has made significant strides that previous administrations failed to achieve in decades," he added.

Sisodia assured the public that the government is working tirelessly to ensure that every village in the state becomes drug-free.

"The government will reach every nook and corner of Punjab, leaving no stone unturned in its mission to eradicate drugs," he said.

Highlighting the developmental work undertaken by the government, Sisodia said, "The previous governments left Punjab in shambles, with rampant corruption, a crumbling education system, neglected healthcare, and skyrocketing unemployment. In just three years, the Mann government has cleared 20 years of this mess, and now Punjab is developing at rocket speed."

He cited the significant progress made in sectors like education, health, and employment under the AAP government.

Sisodia also said that the recent surge in rapid decision-making and implementation of policies reflects the government's commitment to the welfare of the people. He also reassured the people that the government's focus will remain on improving education, healthcare, and infrastructure while fighting corruption and delivering a drug-free state.

