AAP Goa chief arrested in Mercedes accident case, party calls it conspiracy against INDIA alliance

Panaji, Aug 31 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party’s Goa unit President Amit Palekar was arrested by the state police Crime Branch on Thursday in connection with Mercedes accident case, and his party has termed it a conspiracy against the INDIA opposition alliance.

Palekar, the party's Chief Minister’s face during the 2022 Assembly election, has been arrested under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC but it was not clear why he was arrested.

On August 6, three persons were killed and three others sustained critical injuries after a speeding Mercedes rammed into three cars and 2 two-wheelers while heading towards Panaji on the Banastari bridge in Ponda taluka, around 17 km from here.

After the accident, the people present at the site told reporters that a woman was driving the car.

However, the police had arrested Paresh Sinai Sawardekar (48) -- husband of the woman Meghana Sawardekar.

Later, the court had granted conditional bail to the couple.

On Thursday, as he was getting arrested, Palekar, speaking to reporters, said that it is dirty politics played by the party in power.

"It is dirty politics. I was pressurised three days ago that I will have to face consequences if I do not join the BJP. It is absolutely dirty politics. I have nothing to do with this crime,” he said.

After his arrest, AAP leaders and supporters gathered outside of the Crime Branch and alleged that police are working under pressure from the government.

"Bhandari Samaj leader has been targeted. People say that Meghna was driving, but she is not arrested. People are watching (the acts of the BJP government)… Amit Palekar has been arrested to divert the issue, because police have not arrested Meghana," AAP MLA Venzy Viegas said.

"Amit Palekar is representing a party which is part of the INDIA alliance. All will come forward and teach a lesson to the government. This is a warning to this government… your time is over. You have targeted not only the President of AAP, but to all the presidents of INDIA. We are not going to keep quiet,” Viegas said.

"This is a conspiracy hatched against Amit Palekar. People will expose this government," he said.

Viegas said that the Sawardekars should be arrested and interrogated to know the facts.

