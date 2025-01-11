‘AAP’DA model of loot in full display: BJP lambasts AAP govt over CAG ‘expose’

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) The findings of alleged irregularities and lapses in Delhi government’s now-scrapped excise policy leading to a staggering loss of Rs 2,026 crore to the exchequer has drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday tore into the AAP government over the damning report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India and said that it gives enough evidence of a ‘power drunk’ dispensation, marked by high levels of misgovernance.

Citing loss of Rs 2,026 crore to the exchequer, he said that the CAG report on 'liquorgate' has exposed Arvind Kejriwal as well as the AAP government.

He also took to X to slam the city government over ‘intentional lapses’ in policy implementation and said, “AAP’DA model of loot in full display and that, too, on something like liquor.”

The government auditor's report has created a flutter in political circles and is set to trigger a war of words as it has flagged several ‘lapses’ in the excise policy of the AAP government and put on record, a loss of Rs 2,026 crore, for the first time.

The CAG report has also pointed out that many bidders were running losses, still licences were allotted by the then Kejriwal administration. It claimed that the decisions were taken arbitrarily, overlooking the recommendations of Delhi LG.

In an ominous warning to the AAP ahead of Delhi elections, Nadda also said that it was just a matter of few weeks before they are voted out and punished for their misdeeds.

Other BJP leaders have also mounted attack on the AAP and its supremo’s clean politics pledge and termed the CAG ‘expose’ as a glaring example of a corrupt party led by ‘Kattar Beimaan’.

They alleged that AAP government has looted the hard-earned money of innocent taxpayers and termed it 'shameful betrayal of public trust.'

Meanwhile, the AAP has questioned the veracity of these claims, with the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh asking from where this so-called CAG report was getting ‘leaked’.

"Where is this CAG report? Where are these claims coming from? The CAG report has not been tabled, and they are making such claims," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.