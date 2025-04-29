AAP blames Haryana govt for attempting to ‘loot’ Punjab’s water

Chandigarh, April 29 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Tuesday criticised the BJP government in Haryana for its attempts to “loot Punjab’s water resources”.

In a statement, Kang pointed out the ongoing conspiracy of the Haryana government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, to take more water from Punjab, despite the fact that the state is already grappling with a severe water shortage.

Kang expressed concern over the new proposals and plans by the Haryana government in a Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) meeting to secure more water from Punjab’s share.

“We need every drop of water in the upcoming paddy season, and we are not left with a single drop to spare. Our Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, has raised the issue multiple times, demanding Punjab’s rightful share in Yamuna’s water, yet the Central government refuses to listen,” he said.

Kang pointed out that the BJP’s attempts to disrupt the water-sharing arrangements are part of a larger conspiracy to deprive Punjab of its rights.

He called upon the people of Punjab to remain vigilant against the BJP’s divisive tactics and warned that Haryana’s Chief Minister Saini and BJP leaders are using water as a political tool to harm Punjab’s interests.

Meanwhile, AAP Spokesperson Neel Garg said BJP’s leaders, including Haryana CM Saini, are attempting to stir up controversy around the water issue.

“Punjab is already facing a severe shortage of water. We don’t have enough for our own needs, and now Haryana is demanding more from us,” he said.

Garg also challenged the silence of Punjab BJP leaders on this issue, questioning their stance on protecting the interests of the people of Punjab.

“Why are Punjab BJP leaders not speaking up? Why are they not clearly stating that they stand with the people of Punjab, and not with Haryana’s politics on water? Their silence speaks volumes,” he added.

