Aanand L Rai’s ‘Nakhrewaalii’ locked for V-Day 2025, says it will redefine rom-coms

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Aanand L Rai on Monday announced that his upcoming production “Nakhrewaalii” featuring debutants Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava is slated to release on Valentine's Day in 2025.

He also promised that it would redefine the genre of “rom-coms” with a fresh storyline from the Hindi heartland.

Rai also unveiled the first poster of his upcoming production

"Nakhrewaalii", which is directed by Rahul Shanklya.

Rai said in a statement, “It mirrors stories that are authentic, relatable, and the kind that ignites conversations but most importantly it’s entertaining!”

He added: “In a time when rom-coms aren't being made as often as we would like them to, we are delighted to bring to you the first look of ‘Nakhrewaalii’. The film will redefine rom-coms with its fresh storyline from the Hindi heartland.”

Shared on the official Instagram handles of Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Production, the poster shares a peek into the film, where Ansh is seen dressed in a pink lehenga, an approach to challenging gender stereotypes.

The poster was captioned: “ Pyaar ka naya nakhra leke aa rahe hain Valentine’s 2025 par #JioStudios & #AanandLRai proudly present #Nakhrewaalii, featuring debutants @anshduggal and @awwwrat!”

Talking about the poster, Rai added: “With ‘Nakhrewaalii’ we are most proud of our discovery of Ansh and Pragati, they are bundled with talent and freshness and I can't wait for the audience to experience this duo’s energy in theatres on Valentine’s Day 2025.”

The film marks Rai's second collaboration with Jyoti Deshpande and Jio Studios, following their work in the Marathi franchise “Jhimma 2”. “Nakhrewaalii” is slated for a Valentine’s Day release on 14 February 2025.

Directed by Rahul Shanklya and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, “Nakhrewaalii” is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.

