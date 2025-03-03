Aamir Khan's ex-wife Reena Dutta goes missing from the great ‘Lagaan’ reunion

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) The much-anticipated ‘Lagaan’ reunion recently brought together the iconic cast and crew of the 2001 hit film.

However, one notable absence was Aamir Khan’s first wife, Reena Dutta, who did not attend the event. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s son, Konark Gowariker, tied the knot with Niyati Kanakia, the daughter of real estate magnate Rasesh Kanakia, on March 2 in Mumbai.

Following a wedding ceremony, the family hosted a star-studded reception with close friends from the industry. Among the guests attending the reception were ‘Lagaan’ stars Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh. The Dhoom 3 actor looked dashing in a suit, while his ‘Lagaan’ co-star Gracy wore an elegant pink lehenga.

Other cast members of the film, including Aditya Lakhia, who played Kachra in ‘Lagaan,’ and producer Kiran Rao, also attended the reception.

However, Reena Dutta, who was one of the producers of ‘Lagaan,’ gave the event a miss. The reunion of the Lagaan team was a nostalgic moment for fans and industry insiders alike, as many cast members came together to celebrate Konark Gowariker’s wedding.

Interestingly, on the 20th anniversary of ‘Lagaan,’ Aamir had reminisced about how his ex-wife, Reena, played a pivotal role in the production of the blockbuster film. Speaking at a press conference, the ‘PK’ actor fondly recalled how Reena supported him in turning his dream into reality.

Aamir was quoted as saying, "I think the one thing that remains with me is the way Reena handled the film. My ex-wife Reena, who was a producer of the film, was somebody who had no understanding of cinema until then. Though she was married to me for a number of years, she was not interested in films. So, she never knew anything about filmmaking. So, when I requested her one night that I am producing a film, I will need your help.”

Meanwhile, among other celebs who graced the wedding reception were veteran actress Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Vidya Balan, Pooja Hegde, Sonali Bendre, Genelia D'Souza, and Riteish Deshmukh.

