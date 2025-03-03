Sr Women Hockey Nationals: Assam defeat Bihar 2-1 on day 3

Panchkula, March 3 (IANS) Assam Hockey edged out a 2-1 win over Hockey Association of Bihar on the third day of Division B during the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here at the Tau Devi Lal Hockey Stadium.

After a tightly contested first quarter, Assam Hockey broke the deadlock right before half-time as captain Munmuni Das (29’) successfully converted a penalty corner to take the lead. The winning side was tight with its defence and ensured it held its slim lead through the third quarter.

The game opened up again moments before the final whistle as Khushboo Prajapati (59’) converted another penalty corner for Assam Hockey. The very next minute, Hockey Association of Bihar registered a consolation goal coming from Nusrat Khatoon. With this win, Assam Hockey have opened their account while Hockey Association of Bihar continues to struggle.

In a Division C match on Sunday, Hockey Andhra Pradesh recorded a 4-2 win against Hockey Jammu and Kashmir in their Pool B game. Revathi Thalari (3’, 17’) scored a crucial brace for her side while Harathi Lomada (36’) and Madugula Bhavani (45’) also contributed with the goals for Hockey Andhra Pradesh. Rajni (10’) and Anju Kumari (57’) were the goalscorers for Hockey Jammu and Kashmir.

In the last Division C match on Sunday, Le Puducherry Hockey enjoyed a dominant 6-1 win over Hockey Arunachal in Pool B. Jayaprtha S (13’, 39’, 41’) scored an impressive hat-trick with the other three goals coming from B Deepika (4,’ 22’) and S Subasri (40’). Hema Navait (5’) was the lone goalscorer for Hockey Arunachal.

The 2025 edition of women's nationals is following a new format featuring a promotion and relegation system, adding an extra layer of competitiveness and excitement to the tournament.

A total of 28 teams are participating in the tournament. They are classified into three Divisions: Division A, Division B, and Division C. This new format not only enhances the competition but also provides a clear pathway for teams to ascend to higher divisions or risk relegation based on their performance.

