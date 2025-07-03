Aamir Khan plays Dahaa in Rajinikanth's 'Coolie'

Chennai, July 3 (IANS) The makers of director Lokesh Kanakaraj's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Coolie', featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, on Thursday revealed the name and look of Bollywood star Aamir Khan's character in the film.

Taking to its X timeline, Sun Pictures, the production house that is producing the film, released Aamir's name in the film and wrote, "#AamirKhan as Dahaa, from the world of #Coolie. #Coolie is all set to dominate IMAX screens worldwide from August 14th."

Aamir Khan's look in the film too looked sassy, with the actor seen smoking a pipe. For the unaware, Aamir Khan plays a cameo in the film.

It may be recalled that only a week ago, the production house had changed the title of the Hindi version of the film from being 'Majdoor' to 'Coolie The Powerhouse'.

'Coolie', which is expected to be an action thriller, will, apart from Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan, feature a number of top stars including Telugu star Nagarjuna, Kannada star Upendra, Malayalam star Soubin Shahir and Tamil star Sathyaraj.

The film will also feature actors Shruti Haasan, Rebe Monica John, and Junior MGR in pivotal roles.

Music for the film is by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography is by Girish Gangadharan. The film is being edited by Philomin Raj and produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

The film is keenly awaited as it will feature actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth together after almost 38 years. The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, will revolve around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

