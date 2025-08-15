Aamir Khan lights ceremonial lamp to open IFFM 2025

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan officially inaugurated the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Speaking at the inauguration, Aamir shared his heartfelt thoughts, "It is truly an honour to open the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It’s great to be here celebrating cinema that brings us all together.”

He added:I have been meaning to come here for the longest time and I’m glad I could finally make it. All my colleagues always spoke highly of the warmth of IFFM and I can now truly feel it coming my way.

The actor, honouring the customs and traditions on an international soil, respectfully removed his shoes before lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Aamir also introduced the festival’s much-anticipated Opening Night Film Baksho Bondi, in the presence of its cast and crew, including acclaimed actors Tillotama Shome and Jim Sarbh, who also serves as the film’s producer.

Talking about the film, Aamir said: “I wish the team of Baksho Bondi and all other films at the festival all the very best and I hope the Melbourne audiences enjoy these films and cinema”.

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange said that having Aamir Khan to inaugurate IFFM 2025 is an immense honour.

“Baksho Bondi is the perfect Opening Night Film — it’s bold, it’s moving, and it showcases the kind of storytelling we love to champion. Seeing talents like Tillotama Shome, Jim Sarbh, Tanushree Das here in Melbourne is a testament to how far Indian cinema has reached.”

The eleven day cultural extravaganza running from 14 to 24 August.

On August 14, Aamir commenced the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025 and said that it is a great initiative of cinema that brings people and cultures together.

Aamir expressed, “It’s great to be here in Melbourne. I’m elated to be part of the Indian film festival of Melbourne.”

“It’s a great initiative of cinema that brings people and cultures together. I’m certain the films and the filmmakers who are showcasing at the festival will have a great experience,” added the superstar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.