Aamir Khan flexes his star power to promote his son Junaid’s film

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) In a heartwarming display of fatherly love and star power, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was spotted attending the screening of his son Junaid Khan’s debut film "Loveyapa."

The event, held in Mumbai, drew the glitterati of the film industry, with several celebrities including Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan, legendary actress Rekha, Dharmendra, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, political leader Raj Thackeray, and many other big names from the industry, showed up to support Aamir’s son’s big screen debut.

In a video that has surfaced online, Mr. Perfectionist, along with Junaid, could be seen happily posing with Sachin Tendulkar and Raj Thackeray for the paparazzi.

Another clip from the event shows Aamir holding veteran actor Dharmendra’s hand as he makes his way inside. The 'PK' actor also posed with Rekha, who is seen sharing warm hugs with Ira Khan.

For the event, the actor kept it casual in a kurta and a black dhoti that he styled with sunglasses.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also made a stylish entrance at the event, arriving hand in hand. The couple shared some warm moments with Aamir Khan, posing for photos together before heading inside for the screening.

Irfan Pathan, his wife Safa, Sagarika Ghatke and husband Zaheer Khan also attended the screening.

On a related note, directed by Advait Chandan, "Loveyapa" marks the Bollywood debut of Junaid Khan alongside Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film, also featuring Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda, is slated to hit theaters on 7th February 2025.

Earlier, at an event, Junaid Khan had revealed to the media how playing a role so different from his own personality was a challenging yet rewarding experience.

He shared, “I was a bit surprised that they wanted me because I felt like my personality was so far away from the character. I asked him if he was sure he wanted me to play the role. I wouldn’t be casting me in this part, but Advait (Chandan) and Madhu (Mantena) sir seemed pretty confident.”

