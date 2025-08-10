Aamir Khan & family issues strong statement after Faissal Khan's revelation: 'Not the first time he has misrepresented events'

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) After Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan accused his family of destroying his physical, mental, and financial health, Mr Perfectionist and his family have issued an official statement claiming that they are distressed by the hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir.

"As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions and reaffirm our solidarity as a family," they shared.

"It is important to share that every choice regarding Faissal has been taken collectively as a family, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and has been based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological wellbeing. For this reason, we have refrained from publicly discussing the details of a painful and difficult period for our family," the statement further read.

The family has requested the media for empathy at this time, urging them to refrain from turning a private matter into salacious, inflammatory and hurtful gossip.

The abovementioned statement has been jointly issued by Reena Datta, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, Farhat Datta, Rajiv Datta, Kiran Rao, Santosh Hegde, Seher Hegde, Mansoor Khan, Nuzhat Khan, Imran Khan, Tina Fonseca, Zayn Marie Khan, and Pablo Khan.

The statement comes in response to Faissal's recent interaction with a digital platform where he claimed that Aamir locked him inside his residence for a full year. He further alleged that during this period, he was administered medication against his will, saying that he was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

Faissal further revealed that his mother and sister filed a case against him for being a danger to society due to his alleged diagnosis.

He further blamed his close ones for the distance between him and Aamir, claiming that his brother had been brainwashed.

Meanwhile, the 'Mela' actor is presently living separately in Mumbai. He left home after conflicts with his mother and brother.

