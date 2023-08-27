'Aakhri Sach' actor Firdaus Hassan is proficient in Japanese language

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actor Firdaus Hassan, whose recently released show 'Aakhri Sach' is getting a lot of positive response, has shared that he is well-versed in Japanese language. Having done his BA in Japanese from JNU, he is proficient in reading and writing Japanese.

Firdaus started his acting career in Delhi in 2003 when he came from Bihar to study in JNU. He came to Delhi because he wanted to join NSD. He did BA in Japanese from JNU, and at that time he started theatre from Jana Natya Manch, Safdar Hashmi’s Theatre Group.

He soon found out about the audition for the film ‘Lakshya’. He gave the audition and got selected. After shooting that, he came to Bombay for a vacation and he got his second film, ‘Veer Zara’, and that’s how the ball started rolling for him as an actor.

However, the actor hit a rough patch during Covid-19 pandemic in India as he was in a pursuit for work.Talking about how he got his part in ‘Aakhri Sach’, Firdaus told IANS: “In 2022, I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra's office that they had a role and if I wanted to audition for that role. But at that time I had already decided that I would take a break from acting and move to Japan as I am a Japanese expert and settle my family and later after a few years, I can continue acting.”

He further mentioned: “But then, I auditioned for this role but there was no response for two weeks. One day, I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra’s office and they said that I was selected for the role. I was really happy. Every actor has a different experience and in my case, I got everything that I wanted in the beginning and which was larger than life to me. I feel it is that things run away from you when you most want it. This is my overall journey, I don't call it a struggle but I call it a journey. Everyone gets what they want in life and one should always keep doing good work.”

The actor also shared that his character walks the fine line of neither being a hero or a villain. He said that his character has good intentions but his mistakes come in the way of others perceiving him as a good person.

Talking about his part in the series, Firdaus told IANS, “My role in ‘Aakhri Sach’ is the character of Constable Subodh. He is a new joiner in the police. He has innocence in him. He is honest, he wants to do good. But many times it happens that due to the pressure of his seniors, he makes some mistakes. He regrets his mistakes and asks for forgiveness from Tamannaah who is the head of the CBI and the investigation in this series. Tamannaah forgives him and supports him. Both the characters share their personal life with each other”.

“And there is a good bonding between both. One good thing about my character is that the role is not of a hero or a villain. He is a character who wants to do good, his soul is good. And sometimes it happens that he makes mistakes but later rectifies them. I am happy that I am part of this show and it was fun to do it. It felt good because this started after a long gap, This shoot started after lockdown. And after almost three years. I got this job and it was a different pleasure. It was a different passion”, he added.

