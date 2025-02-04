Aaditi Pohankar, Makarand Deshpande’s ‘The Prayer’ is a thought-provoking tale of faith

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) The recently released short film ‘The Prayer’, which stars Aaditi Pohankar, Makarand Deshpande, and Smita Jayakar, explores the subject of faith.

It delves into the transformative power of unwavering faith. The film also marks the debut of celebrated actor Makarand Deshpande as a producer. It is written and directed by Nivedita Pohankar, and tells the story of a woman fighting for her brother’s life, caught between the desperation of an uncertain fate and the power of prayer.

Talking about the film, Nivedita said, "Faith is something deeply personal. It isn’t bound by religion, it’s the silent cry of the heart when everything else seems out of control. This film is an exploration of that raw, human emotion”.

She further mentioned, “Directing ‘The Prayer’ was a profound experience. It gave me an opportunity to work with a brilliant team and tell a story that resonates deeply in the world we live in today, one filled with uncertainty, but also immense hope”.

Amit Roy serves as the cinematographer capturing every frame with stunning visual storytelling. The editing by Deepa Bhatia ensures a gripping and smooth narrative flow. The sound design and meticulous re-recording mix is done by Kunal Mehta and Parikshit Lalvani enhancing the film’s atmosphere, drawing the audience deeper into its world.

‘The Prayer’ leaves its message open-ended. It doesn’t claim that prayer changes circumstances, but rather suggests that it transforms the mind, replacing fear with strength. The film encapsulates the essence of faith - how it guides, sustains, and ultimately heals.

Makarand has worked across Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil cinema, and Indian theatre. He is often seen in supporting and pivotal roles in films like ‘Jungle’, ‘Sarfarosh’, ‘Swades’, ‘Makdee’, and ‘Satya’. He has directed five films.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.