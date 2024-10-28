Aadi Shankaracharya web series: An epic journey of spiritual renaissance leader

Chennai, Oct 28 (IANS) In recent years, there has been a resurgence of interest in Aadi Shankaracharya, the influential figure who unified Sanatan Dharma in 8th-century India.

As curiosity grows among today’s youth about the life and impact of this legendary philosopher, the Art of Living Trust, led by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, introduced a new web series, ‘Aadi Shankaracharya’, offering a unique exploration of his life and teachings.

With a Diwali release scheduled on the Art of Living app, the series, directed by Omkar Nath Mishra, takes viewers on a journey through the life of Shankaracharya, depicting his significant influence on Indian culture and spirituality.

A spiritual renaissance leader, the story begins in the 8th century, portraying a time when India, under various powerful rulers, saw the rise of multiple sects, including Buddhism.

Following Emperor Ashoka’s embrace of nonviolence and Buddhism, traditional Sanatan values began to fade, leading to social fragmentation and a rise in caste and gender-based injustices.

Taking advantage of this division, foreign invaders, particularly the Arabs, launched incursions into Indian territories.

The series introduces Raja Dahir of Sindh, a visionary Hindu king who resisted these threats but ultimately fell in battle due to betrayal.

As the series progresses, viewers witness the birth of a boy in Kerala in 788 AD, born to Shivguru and Aryamba through the blessings of Lord Shiva. This child would grow into Aadi Shankaracharya, a spiritual leader who revived and reestablished India’s rich cultural and religious heritage.

A journey through ten episodes, Aadi Shankaracharya, traces key moments in Shankaracharya’s life—from his birth in the episode Aagman to his ascension as an ascetic in Sannyas.

Arnab Khanijo stars as the young Shankaracharya, delivering a powerful performance that captures the philosopher’s legendary simplicity and conviction. Sandeep Mohan portrays Shivguru, Shankaracharya’s father, with great gravitas, while Suman Gupta as Aryamba and Rajeev Ranjan as Acharya Vibhuti add depth to their roles.

Gagan Malik’s portrayal of Emperor Ashoka also stands out for its authenticity. Director Omkar Nath Mishra skillfully blends historical facts with subtle dramatic elements, engaging audiences without deviating from Shankaracharya’s legacy.

The series excels in its attention to historical detail, with careful consideration of language, body language, and expressions, resulting in a balanced and respectful portrayal of Shankaracharya’s story.

The costumes and makeup successfully transport viewers to the 8th century, and meticulous set design and cinematography enhance the overall experience, immersing viewers in the era.

While previous productions have explored Shankaracharya’s story, this web series takes a fresh, more in-depth approach, bringing the story of India’s cultural renaissance to modern audiences in an accessible and engaging format.

Aadi Shankaracharya will be available starting November 1 free of charge on the Art of Living app. It will be accessible in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali, making it widely available across India.

A tribute to an unsung hero of Indian culture, this series admirably highlights an often-overlooked figure of Indian culture, bringing the story of India’s forgotten renaissance to a new generation.

