Aadhaar Good Governance portal launched to streamline approval process

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) The government has launched Aadhaar Good Governance portal to streamline approval process for authentication requests.

This is in sync with an effort to make Aadhaar more people-friendly, enable ease of living, and enable better access to services for people, according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, highlighted that with the launch of this platform and continuous improvement of other processes and systems around it, “we hope to expedite the process of adding more use cases in the domain of good governance and ease of living”.

According to Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI, Aadhaar is facilitating the growth of India’s digital economy.

He said Aadhaar is an enabler of good governance, and resident centricity is the focus of UIDAI.

“The Aadhaar good governance portal has been developed to facilitate ease of submission and approval proposals by entities in accordance with the prescribed rules,” Kumar noted.

Aadhaar is considered as the most trusted digital ID in the world. In the past decade, more than a billion Indians have expressed their trust in Aadhaar by using it to authenticate themselves over 100 billion times.

Expansion of the scope of Aadhaar authentication, as envisaged in the amendment, will further improve ease of living and facilitate hassle-free access to newer services of their choice.

The amendment enables both government and non-government entities to avail Aadhaar authentication service for providing various services in the public interest for related specific purposes like enablement of innovation, spread of knowledge, promoting ease of living of residents and enabling better access to services for them.

This will help both the service providers as well as the service seekers to have trusted transactions, said the ministry.

The portal would work as a resource rich guide, and offer detailed SOP for authentication seeking entities on how to apply and how to onboard for Aadhaar authentication. Face Authentication may also be integrated in the customer facing apps of private entities, which will enable anytime anywhere, authentication.

As part of its commitment to make Aadhaar people-friendly and enable ease of living and better access to services for citizens, the Ministry had proposed rules to enable Aadhaar authentication by entities other than government ministries and departments.

The fresh amendment enables Aadhaar number holders to avail hassle free services from several sectors including hospitality, healthcare, credit rating bureau, e-commerce players, educational institutions and aggregator service providers. Service providers too will find it helpful for a range of things including staff attendance, customer onboarding, e-KYC verification, exam registrations etc.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.