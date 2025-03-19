'Aada Pishacham' song from director Nikhil Gollamari’s 'Chaurya Patham' released

Chennai, Mar 19 (IANS) The makers of director Nikhil Gollamari’s comedy crime drama 'Chaurya Patham' on Wednesday released the song ‘Aada Pishacham’ from the film.

The film, which marks blockbuster director Trinath Rao Nakkina’s debut in movie production, features young talent Indra Ram as the hero. Nikhil Gollamari, who worked as an associate director along with Chandoo Mondeti in films like ‘Karthikeya-2’, is making his directorial debut with this movie.

V Chudamani is the co-producer of this movie, which is being made under the banner of Nakkina Narrative. The teaser of this movie has already created a buzz with its thrilling crime and dark humour blend.

The promotional song launched by Naga Chaitanya has received an amazing response. Today, the makers released a terrifying number called ‘Aada Pishacham’.

Davjand has composed this catchy song that has an energetic vibe and beats. Anthony Dasan has rendered this song which has lyrics by Bhaskarabhatla Ravikumar.

Payal Radhakrishna plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature Rajeev Kanakala and Mast Ali in key roles. Another highlight about the film is that its story has been written by cinematographer Karthik Ghattamaneni. Interestingly, he is also handling the camera work of the film.

'Hanuman' fame Sri Nagendra Thangala is the production designer while Uthura is the editor.

'Chaurya Patham' is set to hit theatres worldwide on April 18 this year.

Sources close to the unit say that the thought process behind choosing April 18 as the release date was that exams for school and college students would have ended by this date and summer holidays would have begun. The film will be an ideal choice for friends looking to enjoy some light-hearted entertainment together.

