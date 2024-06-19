9 Indian ports make it to World Bank's Global Top 100 list

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) In a major achievement, as many as 9 Indian ports have made it to the Global Top 100 in the latest edition of the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), 2023, prepared by the World Bank and S&P Global Marketing Intelligence.

Visakhapatnam Port has showcased strong performance with 27.5 moves per crane hour, a turnaround time (TRT) of 21.4 hours, and minimal berth idle time. These metrics highlight the port's efficiency in handling container ships and significantly influence customer preference.

Seven other Indian ports, which secured ranks in the top 100, are Pipavav (41), Kamarajar (47), Cochin (63), Hazira (68), Krishnapatnam (71), Chennai (80) and Jawaharlal Nehru (96).

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal credited the achievement to the ambitious Sagarmala programme, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has led to the modernisation of the country's ports and improving their efficiency.

"This is a tremendous achievement for Indian ports and is a testament to the efforts taken by the PM Narendra Modi-led government to modernise and mechanise the ports to improve their performance in the handling of ships and cargo.

"Path-breaking initiatives like Sagarmala have helped incorporate new technology, and green infrastructure to ensure stability and sustainability of India’s maritime industry. With sustained effort in this regard, we are confident that the Indian maritime sector will further improve the resilience and efficiency of maritime gateways and boost port-led economic development," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

