8th batch of Google startups accelerator India now open

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Google on Thursday announced to invite applications for the eighth batch of its startup accelerator programme in India that aims to nurture startups looking to leverage the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

"We are excited to invite AI-first startups from India between Seed to Series A stage to apply for the eighth cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator: India programme," Google said.

Google for Startups Accelerator (GFSA) is a three-month, equity-free programme that brings the best of Google's programmes, products, people, and technology to Indian tech startups leveraging AI/ML.

For the next batch, Google is looking for Indian AI-first startups working across different sectors to solve complex problems and tackle the toughest challenges in their industry. Applications for the programme are open until August 22.

Startups based in India working across different sectors using AI in their core solution or product, including generative AI are eligible to apply.

They should preferably be between Seed to Series A stages, according to Google.

The selected startups will receive hands-on mentorship, in addition to training on product, design, growth and leadership development.

The programme will conclude with a Demo Day to grow visibility within the ecosystem and founders can continue to receive support after the programme wraps through the Google for Startups alumni network.

In June 2023, the tech giant kick-started the seventh class with 20 Seed to Series A startups.

The batch is currently underway, and the startups are engaging with mentors and Google teams to address their technical, product, and business challenges.

