78 pc Indian employers plan to hire more women in blue-collar jobs this year

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Around 78 per cent of employers in India plan to hire more women for blue-collar roles in 2025 as compared to 73 per cent last year, a new report said on Thursday.

According to the report by job platform Indeed, women occupy 20 per cent of blue-collar jobs in the country.

Retail and healthcare have the highest female representation at 32 per cent, while industries like banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), and telecommunications have less than 10 per cent women in their workforce.

According to the report, some sectors have made better progress as employers are showing a strong intent to change women’s participation in the country’s blue-collar workforce.

A key reason why more women are seeking blue-collar jobs is financial independence, with 70 per cent of respondents highlighting this as their primary motivation.

“While businesses are making efforts to hire more women, true progress depends on better retention strategies, career growth opportunities, and policies that ensure financial security, flexibility, and healthcare,” said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India.

He added that the employers must invest in skilling, mentorship, and leadership pipelines tailored for blue-collar women.

“Increasing women’s participation today is more than just about diversity, it’s an economic necessity,” Kumar mentioned.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the government has informed that more than 30.68 crore unorganised workers have registered on the government’s e-Shram portal to access social welfare benefits.

Among them, over half -- 53.68 per cent -- are women, according to Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje.

The data (as of March 3) highlights the growing participation of women in availing social security schemes.

The government launched the e-Shram portal on August 26, 2021, to create a national database of unorganised workers and provide them with a Universal Account Number (UAN).

The initiative aims to help workers in sectors like construction, domestic work, and street vending access various welfare benefits.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.