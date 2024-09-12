With 7.22 lakh voters Baramulla in J&K set for Assembly elections

Srinagar, Sep 12 (IANS) The Baramulla district in north Kashmir is preparing for the third and final phase of elections to the Assembly, with more than 7.22 lakh registered voters set to cast their votes on October 1.

The Baramulla district comprises seven Assembly constituencies of Sopore, Rafiabad, Uri, Baramulla, Wagoora-Kreeri, Gulmarg and Pattan with a total of 7,22,923 registered voters, including 3,64,517 men, 3,58,394 women and 12 transgender voters.

To facilitate the voters for smooth and hassle-free electoral participation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 908 polling stations across the district.

"To boost voter turnout and ensure that every voter can exercise their franchise with ease, specialised polling stations have been established across the district, including pink polling stations, youth polling stations, persons with disabilities manned polling stations, green polling stations, unique polling stations and model polling stations," an official statement said.

Among all the seven Assembly constituencies of the district, 10-Baramulla Assembly constituency has the highest number of 1,26,321 registered voters, comprising 63,338 men, 62,978 women and five transgender voters.

To facilitate a smooth and inclusive voting experience for all registered voters, the constituency also houses 158 polling stations, the highest number in the district.

The second highest number of voters in the district, 8-Rafiabad Assembly constituency with a voter population of 1,13,011, among which 57,760 are men, 55,250 women and one transgender voter.

To facilitate the voters to exercise their franchise, 149 polling stations have been established in this constituency.

The 7- Sopore Assembly constituency comes next with 1,12,793 total registered voters, of which 55,990 are men, 56,803 are women and none were registered under the transgender category.

To ensure thorough voter access, 129 polling stations have been established across the constituency to ensure a smooth and hassle-free voting process.

Similarly, the 9-Uri Assembly constituency has registered 1,04,813 voters, among which 53,872 are men and 50,941 women and no transgenders are registered.

A total of 147 polling stations have been set up in the constituency by the ECI.

Likewise, the 13-Pattan Assembly constituency has 1,03,161 voters, among which 51,251 are men, 51,908 are women and two are transgenders. To facilitate the voters of this constituency, 119 polling stations have been set up.

The 11-Gulmarg constituency has a total of 90,376 voters, of which 45,524 are men, 44,851 are women and one transgender is also registered here.

To ensure a participatory voting process, 108 polling stations have been established in the constituency.

Similarly, 12-Wagoora-Kreeri Assembly constituency has registered 72,448 voters, among which 36,782 are men, 35,663 are women and three transgenders.

