7 pc rise in employability among Indian graduates this year: Report

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Employability among Indian graduates has seen a steady rise of 7 per cent this year, reaching 54.81 per cent for 2025, up from 51.25 per cent last year, according to a report on Tuesday.

The employability figures in the ‘Wheebox India Skills Report (ISR) 2025’ were derived from the data collected through the global employability test (GET), which assesses final-year students across the country during 2024 to project their readiness for the workforce in the 2025 employment cycle.

With 65 per cent of the Indian workforce under 35 years old, the dynamic talent pool is uniquely aligned to meet the demands of industries across the Gulf Nations, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Africa, according to the Wheebox report in collaboration with CII, Taggd, AICTE and AIU (Association of Indian Universities).

“This decade belongs to India as a leader in global talent mobility. Long-term and internally certified skill programmes with embedded language training will be the winning bet to provide early work opportunities,” said Nirmal Singh, Chief Convenor of India Skills Report and CEO of Wheebox, An ETS Company.

The report reveals an upward trend in hiring intent, with organizations across technology, manufacturing, healthcare, and e-commerce gearing up to onboard fresh talent.

The steady rise of employability this year reflects the success of initiatives from central and state governments, institutions like AICTE, UGC, AIU, and reforms like ‘Skill India Mission’ and NEP 2020, and state skilling and education bodies which emphasize vocational training and industry-aligned education.

With 50 per cent of secondary and tertiary students expected to receive vocational training by 2025, India is setting the stage for a globally competitive workforce, said the report.

“This increase in employability is not just a statistic — it’s a testament to India’s ability to adapt, innovate, and thrive in an interconnected world, Governments have to initiate a large scale internationally acceptable and certified skilling and employment initiative for the world,” Singh noted.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.