'60L farmers waiting for loan waiver promised by Rahul': Raj BJP leader

Jaipur, July 18 (IANS) Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly and former state unit BJP president Satish Poonia on Tuesday targetted the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state over the issue of waiving off the farmers' loans, seeking the Chief Minister's response on the issue.

He said "the CM should reply on farmer loan waiver status which the state government promised four-and-a-half-years ago when the government was formed in the state".

"Around 60 lakh farmers of Rajasthan are still waiting for a loan waiver and this is the House, this is the government, where not once, but twice, in response to my question and Vidyadhar Nagar MLA Narpat Singh Rajvi's question, the state government has accepted that the auction of 19,422 farmers' lands was done," he said.

He said "the Congress-led government has been cheating and breaking promises with the farmers for the last many years".

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi forgot that the count was till ten days; today it has been 1,700 days, neither farmers' loans have been waived, nor land auction has been banned," he added.

Poonia said this in reference to Rahul Gandhi's statement in 2018 when he promised a farm loan waiver in 10 days if his party is voted to power in Rajasthan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.