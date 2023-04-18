6 best wines for 2023
IANSlife has curated some of the best wine from Chateau Indage, Grover Zampa and York Winery that will blend seamlessly with your cocktails:
Tiger Hill Merlot
Tiger Hill Merlot is a Ruby red coloured wine with a brownish red tint, brilliantly clear, there are intense spicy notes with a hint of clove and black pepper. There are fruity aromas like blackcurrant and cherry, and tannins are soft and smooth, nicely balanced, with hints of chocolate and coffee. A medium-bodied wine with a persistent taste.
Vintage: 2006
Type of wine: Dry Red Wine
Varietal: Merlot
Food Pairing: Pairs well with Pizza, Pasta, Cheddar, Parmigiano-Reggiano and Manchego cheese
Best cocktail- Sangria, Devils Margarita
Cost: Rs 1,099/-
Tiger Hill Chenin Blanc
Tiger Hill Chenin Blanc is a medium straw-coloured wine with a greenish tint, nose is scented with ripe fruit aromas similar to Pear, Apple and Oranges, palate is fresh and full, well integrated and supported with fruit sweetness and viscosity, wine is nicely balanced with a long finish.
Vintage: 2007
Type of wine: Dry White Wine
Varietal: Chenin Blanc
Food pairing: Chicken, Fish, Seafood, especially lobster and soft cheese
Best Cocktail: Sauvignon Blanc Punch, Mint Julep and White Sangria
Cost: Rs 1,099/-
Marquise De Pompadour
Marquise De Pompadour is a creamy, crisp and refreshing bubbly made from a blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Ugni Blanc. The first award-winning Methode Champenoise in India.
Type of wine: Sparkling Brut.
Varietal: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, & Ugni Blanc.
Food pairing: Served with light cheeses and fondue, appetizers, seafood and poultry
Best Cocktail: Martini, Bellini, Kir and Mimosa
Cost: Rs 1,399/-
Vin Ballet White
Vin Ballet White is a refreshing blend of Arkavatiand Ugni blanc with memories of pear drops and a floral bouquet.
Vintage: 2005.
Type of wine: Light dry white.
Varietal: Arkavati and Ugni Blanc.
Food pairing: Salads, Pizza, Cheese and lamb
Best Cocktail: Frozen Wines slushy, Pure Sin, Prosecco Sorbet
Cost: Rs 349/-
Ivy White Zinfandel
Ivy White Zinfandel is a superb rare blush matured just enough to bear a ripe and slightly stemmy nose, with aromas of raspberry, buttered toast anise. Sweet chewy mouthfeel, very ripe raspberry/strawberry fruit. Enjoy young or cellar for complexity if you prefer.
Vintage: 2005.
Type of wine: Blush.
Varietal: Zinfandel.
Food Pairing: Pasta, seafood, cheese, salad
Best Cocktail: Sangria Lemonade, Blush wine cooler
Cost: Rs 749/-
Grover La Reserve
A sip of this elegant red and your tongue is greeted with flavours of chocolate, coffee beans and vanilla, and smooth tannins that leave a pleasant aftertaste.
Type of wine: Blend of Cabernet Sauvignon + Shiraz
Variety: comes with a flavoursome bouquet of ripe red and black fruits, and spicy aromas.
Best Cocktail - SATANIC WINE SORBET
Price - Rs 1,175
York Arros
A blended Indian red with a distinct dark chilli pepper note, York Arros carries a paprika-like aroma that's delightful to the senses.
Type of Wine: Reserve Blend of Cabernet Sauvignon + Shiraz
Best Cocktail - White Wine Sangria
Price: Rs 950/-
