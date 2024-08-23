57 pc of National Maritime Heritage Complex at Gujarat's Lothal completed

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) As much as 57 per cent of the first phase of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal in Gujarat has been completed to pave the way for the world-class facility to become an international tourist destination, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways on Friday.

The project aims to showcase India’s maritime heritage from ancient to modern times through an edutainment approach utilising the latest technology.

A project progress review meeting, chaired by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal was held on Friday at the Mumbai Port Office.

Representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Defence (MoD) including the Navy & Coast Guard, the governments of Gujarat and Maharashtra, Prasar Bharati, and Architect Hafeez Contractor were present.

The Union Minister has endorsed the integrated project development approach for NMHC, emphasising its role in preserving and celebrating India's maritime heritage. This endorsement aligns with regional sentiments, underscoring the project's importance in harmonizing development efforts with the cultural and historical significance of the region, the ministry said.

"The National Maritime Heritage Complex is not merely a construction project; it is a tribute to our maritime legacy and a reflection of our commitment to preserving our historical roots. By recommending an integrated approach, we are ensuring that this project will respect regional sentiments and enhance our understanding of maritime history," Sonowal said.

Set to feature an array of exhibits, interactive displays, and educational programmes, NMHC is expected to become a major tourist destination, attracting visitors globally and fostering a greater appreciation for India’s maritime heritage. The physical progress for Phase 1A of the project has reached 57 per cent, marking a significant milestone in its development, according to the ministry’s statement.

The facility is being developed under the country’s Sagarmala Programme which aims to develop projects on India's extensive coastline, navigable waterways, and strategic maritime trade routes. Sagarmala aims to unlock the untapped potential of these resources for port-led development and uplift of coastal communities.

