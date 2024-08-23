Subroto Cup: Nongiri Presbyterian, Mother’s Pride complete quarterfinal lineup

Bengaluru, Aug 23 (IANS) Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya and Mother’s Pride Public School, Himachal Pradesh completed the quarterfinal lineup of the 63rd Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys International Football Tournament being played in various venues here on Friday.

Both schools will join Infocus India Public School joins St. Stephen’s, Chandigarh, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan, Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh, Manikpara Vivekananda Vidyapeeth, West Bengal and Army Boys Sports Company, Bengaluru in the quarterfinals which will be played on Sunday at Army Service Corps Centre.

In the final Group B game, Nongiri Presbyterian thrashed Gyanmata High School, Daman and Diu & Dadra & Nagar Haveli 8-0 to book their place in the quarterfinals. In the final match of Group D, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Pakur I, Jharkhand need to win big against Fountain Head School, Gujarat for a place in the knockout.

The school from Jharkhand did win 2-1, but it was not enough to dislodge Mother’s Pride Public School from the top of the table. The school from Himachal finished with a goal difference of plus three while Navodaya Vidyalaya finished with a goal difference of plus one.

In the other matches of the day, Tashi Namgyal Academy, Sikkim finished their tournament with a 2-0 victory over The Army Public School, New Delhi and in the final group stage match of the tournament, Ebenezer High School, Tripura beat Indira Modern High School, Haryana 3-1.

RESULTS:

GROUP B

Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya bt Gyanmata High School, Silvassa, DD & DNH – 8-0

GROUP C

Tashi Namgyal Academy, Sikkim bt The Army Public School, New Delhi – 2-0

GROUP D

JNV, Pakur I, Jharkhand bt Fountain Head School, Gujarat – 2-1

GROUP H

Ebenezer High School, Tripura bt Indira Modern High School, Haryana – 3-1

